Chocolate (and you) made our day
It was a picture-perfect day for Samaritan Caregivers' 21st Chocolate Celebration, giving everyone a chance to enjoy scrumptious chocolate treats. Thanks to so caring people, over $28,000 was raised to give help and hope to seniors!
An event like this happens when people get involved! Heartfelt thanks to corporate sponsor First Farmers Bank & Trust and additional sponsors All-Pro Plumbing, Community First Bank of Indiana, Cone Palace, Encompass Credit Union Kokomo, Financial Builders, Haynes International, Indiana Heartland FCU, King’s Cleaning Solutions, ProMedica, Shepherd Insurance, Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, Solidarity Community FCU, Aperion Care Kokomo, Beckley Office Equipment & Supply, Bucheri, McCarty & Metz, Business System Solutions, City of Firsts Community FCU, Eriks Chevrolet, The Hardie Group, Kokomo Grain, Kokomo New Card Dealers, Monroe Custom Homes, Simpson Honey Farm and The Wyman Croup.
These community-minded businesses made sure there was plenty of chocolate: Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Amos Exteriors, Bath Experts, Bona Vista, Brady Insurance/St. Joan of Arc & Patrick School, Community First Bank, Community Howard Regional Health, Etta’s Gooey Goodies, First Farmers Bank & Trust, Gordon Food Service, Glovers Ice Cream, Hacienda, Happy Nutrition, Healing Hands, Humble Home, Indiana Health Center, Jefferson Manor, Kokomo Career Center, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Library, Left Lucy Hair & Makeup/B. Lynn Hair, McKinney Place Assisted Living/Kokomo Place, Mama Karen’s, My True Advantage, NorthWoods Village, Paparazzi-Bling by Daniel, Popcorn Café, Primrose Retirement Community, Rebel’s Razzle Dazzle, Renewal by Anderson, Rozzi’s Catering, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Sam’s Club, So Good Candies, Solidarity FCU, Stout Funeral Homes, Trilogy Health Services (Wellbrooke & Waterford), Unique Home Solutions, Wessons’ Canine Bakery, Windmill Grill and Z92.5.
Much appreciated community partnerships include One Church (Kokomo’s First Church of the Nazarene), Grace United Methodist Church Women, Horoho Printing, American Tool & Party Rental, Kokomo Men of Note, Indiana University Kokomo, Kokomo Tribune, Shine 99, WWKI, Z92.5, The Kokomo Post and The Kokomo Lantern.
The event was a success thanks to 80+ volunteers, including Critics’ Choice judges Mayor Tyler Moore, city of Kokomo; Jessica Gunning, KFD administrative assistant; Scott Purtee, KPD captain; Maj. Gary Cook, Howard County Sheriff’s Department; Mark Canada, Indiana University Kokomo chancellor; and Ethan Heicher, Ivy Tech Community College, chancellor.
Check out winners and photos at www.samaritancaregivers.org. See you next year, May 3, 2024!
Courtney Cain, Chocolate Celebration Committee Chair
Jamey Henderson, Executive Director, Samaritan Caregivers,
Center Township of Howard County Community Service Provider
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.