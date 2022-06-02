Chocolate — and you — made our day
Rain was in the forecast but it held off for Samaritan Caregivers 20th Chocolate Celebration, giving everyone the chance to enjoy brownies, truffles, cheesecake, cupcakes, ice cream and other scrumptious chocolate treats. Over $27,000 was raised to give help and hope to seniors! Best year ever!
An event like this is only possible when caring people get involved! Heartfelt thanks to corporate sponsor First Farmers Bank & Trust. We are grateful for additional sponsors Aperion Care Kokomo, All-Pro Plumbing, Stout & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory, Encompass Credit Union Kokomo, Haynes International, Indiana American Water, Kokomo Auto World, Shepherd Insurance, Solidarity Community FCU, Indiana Heartland FCU, Bucheri, McCarty & Metz, Eriks Chevrolet, The Hardie Group, Kokomo New Car Dealers Association, Simpson Honey Farm and The Wyman Group.
These community-minded businesses made sure there was plenty of chocolate Aperion Care Kokomo, Ascension at Home, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, BATH Experts, Bona Vista, CASA, Century Villa Health Care, Cone Palace/Stout Funeral Homes, Community Howard Regional Health, English Rose Tearoom & Café, First Farmers Bank & Trust/Moore’s Pie Shop, Kokomo Place Enlivant, Generations Across, GFS, Girl Scouts Troop 560, Glovers Ice Cream, Happy Nutrition, Healing Hands Natural Therapy Spa, Humble Home, Jefferson Manor, John Cole State Farm Insurance Agency/Papa John’s Pizza, Kokomo Career Center, Kroger Maplecrest & Northwest Plaza, Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Library, Love on a Leash/FROG Therapy Cat, Northwoods Village, Paparazzi-Bling by Daniel/Indulgence Bakery, Popcorn Café, Primrose Retirement, Renewal by Andersen, Sam’s Club, Solidarity FCU, St. Patrick Catholic Church and Trilogy Health Services (Wellbrooke & Waterford).
Congrats to five vendors at the first Chocolate Celebration in 2003 and with us 20 years later: Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Jefferson Manor, Kroger, Northwoods Village and Sam’s Club.
Much appreciated community partnerships: Kokomo’s First Church of the Nazarene, Grace United Methodist Church Women, Horoho Printing, American Tool & Party Rental, Kokomo Men of Note, Indiana University Kokomo, Kokomo Tribune, Shine 99, WGNR, WWKI and Z92.5.
The event was a success thanks to more than 50 volunteers, including those who served as judges: Critic’s Choice — Mayor Tyler Moore, city of Kokomo; Scott Calhoun, KFD Fire Marshall; Douglas Stout, KPD Chief of Police; Maj. Gary Cook, Howard County Sheriff’s Department; Jennifer Freeman, (auction winner) Projects for a Purpose; Jessica Rolph, director of Marketing & Advertising, VP, FFBT. Student Competition — Katy Stemle, IN State Festival queen; Mark Canada, Indiana University Kokomo Interim Deputy Chancellor; Darry Ebert, Ivy Tech Community College Vice Chancellor.
Check out winners and photos at www.samaritancaregivers.org. See you next year, May 5, 2023!
Courtney Cain, Chocolate Celebration Committee Chair
Jamey Henderson, Executive Director, Samaritan Caregivers,
Center Township of Howard County Community Service Provider
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.