Chocolate event raises $23K
Thanks to everyone who was part of the 19th annual Chocolate Celebration on May 7! You made it a great success, raising over $23,000 for seniors!
Due to the pandemic, our event was rescheduled from February. This proved to be great timing, as people wanted something to enjoy with Mom.
Although there was concern that people might not come, a line formed before 11 a.m. and wrapped around the building. 1000 tickets were redeemed in the first 45 minutes!
Heartfelt appreciation to our longtime corporate naming sponsor, J Edwards Gourmet! Additional sponsors: First Farmer’s Bank & Trust, Haynes International, IN American Water, Bucheri, McCarty & Metz, Kokomo Grain, Simpson Honey Farm, Beckley Office Equipment, Business System Solutions, Erik’s Chevrolet, Indiana Heartland Federal Credit Union, Mid America Beverage and Hardie Group Real Estate Company. Your support is so important!
Thanks also to the 32 vendors who had booths with scrumptious chocolate! Check out the list of participants and winners at www.samaritancaregivers.org. We could not do it without your fabulous chocolate goodies!
Fifty volunteers made significant contributions selling tickets and cookbooks, collecting samples for judges, making business deliveries, managing trash, setting up and tearing down, assisting vendors and judges, conducting surveys, taking pictures, counting money and much, much more, ensuring that everything ran smoothly.
This year’s judges had a difficult (not really) task to taste chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate. Good job: Mayor Tyler Moore, Susan Sciame-Giesecke, Jean Heflin, John Bilo, Perri Acord and Doug Workinger!
Grateful for valuable assistance from Kokomo First Nazarene Church, American Party-Time, Grace United Methodist Church Women, Kokomo Perspective, Kokomo Tribune, Card Payment Solutions, Shine 99, WWKI, Z92.5, Indiana University, Horoho Printing, Huston Signs, Kokomo Men of Note, Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, Howard County Sherriff’s Department and Howard County Health Department. Blessed to have significant investment from Courtney Cain, Chocolate Celebration Chair, and Samaritan Caregiver’s Development/Marketing Committee and Board of Directors.
To everyone who attended or received a business delivery, especially Functional Devices, who placed a sizeable order again this year, thank you so much! We are glad you were part of our celebration. Caring people like you, give help and hope to seniors! See you next year, Friday, May 6, 2022.
Jamey Henderson, executive director, Samaritan Caregivers
