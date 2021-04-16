Church member saves family
At Liberty Baptist Church in Tipton, a thin, little 80-year-old woman told of a grocery store trip she had that week. She was shopping when she saw a big, white man yelling at a family of color — husband, wife and two little children. He had them backed against a grocery shelf and the children were crying.
The Liberty Church member went to the end of the grocery aisle, standing around the corner, if a quick get-away was needed and said to the husband, "Can you come here, please? I need some help." As he started toward her, she said, "I need your wife, too, to find this product."
They all started moving away from the bully, toward this church member. The bully was distracted and the family moved to safety. The church member said the wife was just shaking, but they were now safe.
That took courage. As church members, we need courage to not just stand by, but distract and make a difference.
"What would Jesus do" is an old phrase we need to start doing again.
The Rev. Ruth Lawson, member of Liberty Baptist Church
