City needs brighter lights
I am writing this letter because we need brighter street lights. It's so dark in the morning, why can't we have brighter lights so the kids at the bus stops can feel safe?
If they can spend money on sidewalks that no one uses then they can give us brighter street lights. Why can't they put up solar lights? I remember when West Sycamore Street was looking like daylight. What happened to those lights?
Pauline Fletcher
Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.