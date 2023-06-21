City ordinances not enough
I am all about trying to make our city look nice. One suggestion that I would have is about homeowners, renters and their property not being mowed with trash laying everywhere.
People who have fences should be made to mow the grass behind the fence. Also, clean up the trash, and know paint goes a long way.
Some of the alleys need to be repaved, and trash cans need to be picked up. I mean, there are a lot of ways to make this city a great place to live and visit but a lot of it starts with homeowners.
I know there are city ordinances and fines but sometimes that's just not enough. I see some streets getting new sidewalks with run-down houses and dump neighborhoods. But when homeowners with nice homes try to get a new sidewalk because theirs is all cracked, they are told they have to pay for it. It's things like this that make people mad. Bottom line is this: people need to clean up their property and help those who do!
Mary Petras, Kokomo
