Clean energy becoming a staple in Indiana
My family and I have experienced first-hand the benefits of supporting renewable energy development, as my grandmother had a windmill constructed on her parcel of land as a child.
The property has been under my family's care since 1865, and we still care for it today. I'm proud to continue my grandmother's legacy as the property now hosts wind turbines for EDP Renewables' Meadow Lake Wind Farm. As an employee of EDP Renewables, I witness firsthand the importance that the company places on supporting and connecting local communities in the U.S., bringing actual benefits to residents living near renewable energy projects throughout the state.
Recent concerns have surfaced that clean energy projects will turn Indiana's agricultural ground into utility land — which couldn't be further from the truth. Solar and wind projects combined leave at least 97% of land undisturbed and free for other activities — including agriculture. Meadow Lake supports communities by paying $51.3 million to farmers and landowners. These payments are a stable source of income for our communities. Clean energy is becoming a staple in Indiana, and even more families, like mine, will see the power of these wind farms.
Indiana is on a path toward a clean energy future that invests back into farmers and landowners. Let's remember clean energy's benefit to Hoosier communities and support its growth into our future. Home to the Indy 500 and miles of farmland, Indiana has always stood out — and clean energy is becoming the next frontier.
Andrew Magner
Indianapolis
