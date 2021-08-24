Clueless Joe needs to go
President Biden is a bungling disgrace as our commander-in-chief and should be removed from office. Biden has left thousands of Americans behind enemy lines in Afghanistan.
These American citizens’ lives and their freedom are in the hands of American’s brutal enemy, the Taliban. Clueless Joe pulled out the military before removing all U.S. civilians, foreign allies and Afghan citizens who supported America’s efforts. Thousands of people’s lives are in jeopardy because of Biden’s disastrous lack of planning and chaotic withdrawal.
The Biden Administration is currently begging for the Taliban’s cooperation to let people wanting to leave Afghanistan safe passage to Kabul airport. In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopulos, Biden insisted the draw-down in Afghanistan was a “simple choice,” and could not have been carried out more effectively.
Stephanopoulos went on to ask, “So you don't think this could've been handled, this exit could've been handled better in any way? No mistakes?”
Biden replied “No, the idea that somehow there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens.” Joe Biden has set Afghanistan on fire. Biden has turned over thousands of American citizens' fate in the hands of vicious terrorist. What the world is watching is not America leadership but a foolish president's irresponsible stupidity. The devastating results and lack of planning will be felt for years with countless lives lost.
Michael Hart, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.