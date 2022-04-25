Columnist should be stating the facts
Now that we've all read Froma Harrop's column in Saturday's Tribune, do you all agree she must be drinking some kind of Kool-aid? Saying "Confronting Putin has raised the cost of gasoline, it's making food more expensive, the resulting inflation has hiked the cost of borrowing to buy a home" — that's a big joke! The rest of us all know what has raised the cost of gasoline and caused all the inflation. "Confronting Putin" had nothing whatsoever to do with it!
And all the lies she told about President Trump — where is all the proof? He should be suing her for libel! A real "syndicated columnist" should be stating the facts — not just her opinion or rambling ideas she got from CNN. Come on, people — we all were "better off" with Donald Trump as our president. I don't think he would have let Putin invade Ukraine! And we wouldn't have inflation or millions of migrants pouring into our border.
Don't forget to vote on May 3! We have to get some saner heads in Washington before our great country is completely lost. God bless us all!
Pat Duchane, Kokomo
