Columnist sparks memories of Red Skelton
I read with interest your piece in the April 21 Tribune by Alvia Lewis Frey.
I grew up with Red Skelton every Tuesday night on TV. Back in the early 1960s, I was a Boy Scout lucky enough to be an usher at one of Red's shows in the Colosseum. We were allowed to sit on the floor down front. With nothing but an old brown hat, Red could entertain your for hours.
Thanks for the memories.
Larry Hughes, Kokomo
