Comcast invests millions to expand network
Comcast’s partnership with the state of Indiana will bring gigabit-capable, fiber-to-the-premise, broadband service to 10,000 homes and businesses across 19 counties in unserved parts of Indiana.
These projects will deploy 1,200 miles of fiber to unserved rural portions of Indiana. Under this latest phase of Next Level Connections grants, Comcast is investing $36 million in conjunction with the state’s $13.6 million to expand its network.
These are just the latest moments in our rich history of partnerships and investments in Indiana. Comcast’s commitment to helping bridge Indiana’s rural divide by bringing reliable, secure, high-speed, fiber-backed service is absolute and undiminished. In the last three years alone, we have invested $534.2 million in Indiana, expanding our network and products to reach more Hoosier residents and businesses in rural and urban areas.
Every community we serve, regardless of zip code, has gig speed capability. We’re proud of the work we’ve done and our relentless drive to innovate. In fact, more innovation is already underway: Comcast will deliver multi-gig speeds in 50 million homes across the nation by 2025.
Here in Indiana, our team is committed to making this next leap of innovation a reality for all Hoosiers we serve.
Kristee Cominiello,
senior vice president for Comcast in Indiana
