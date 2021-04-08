Comics just aren't funny to reader
I believe it's high time Kokomo Tribune readers take a serious look at the paper's comic page and it's contents.
I am an avid comics reader and enjoy the smiles and laughs that they bring to me each morning I peruse the page. However, I have come to believe that whoever is in charge of picking which "comics" the Tribune publishes has lost their way in determining what is funny and what is not. Of the 21 comics that are presented daily, I have no problem with 16 that are presently printed. But I have a real distain for comics that rarely, if ever make me smile. For instance, "Big Nate" lacks not only disrespects the human race as a whole with it's insults and underlying digs at human decency but additionally has little if any artistic talent behind it. I feel the same with "Get Fuzzy."
A cat that continually belittles a dog, and their owner who can't seem to function on his own without both their feeble minded advice. "Daddy Daze" seems to be a relatively new arrival and I sincerely hope it is short lived. I haven't read one strip since it arrived and thought it worth a second glance. "Macanudo" is another recent arrival that appears, in my opinion to have zero appeal to my funny bone. "Jump Start" may be the only "maybe" of the group as it at least has a story line attached.
I have traveled extensively throughout the U.S., have read numerous comic strips, and I know that there are a plethora of strips that have the redeeming qualities engendering a smile and not insulting our intelligence.
If I am wrong Kokomo, please, please, please, set me straight.
— Larry Embling, Sharpsville
Editor's note: Macanudo was added to the comics section when the creator of Buckles retired. Daddy Daze temporarily replaced Pickles, however, Pickles returned this week following requests from numerous readers.
