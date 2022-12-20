Community continues to support Adopt-a-Grandparent program
We at Samaritan Caregivers thank the volunteers, students, organizations and businesses of our community who send cards to senior citizens in Howard County. Samaritan Caregivers provides services to help seniors to remain living independently.
Through our Adopt-a-Grandparent program, volunteers write monthly greeting cards and birthday cards. Students from public and parochial schools, day care centers, honor societies, student councils, art clubs and athletic organizations are important contributors to these efforts.
This year, we had an outpouring of holiday cards written by individuals, businesses, service organizations, college students and families. These writers included Bridgeway Church, Delta Kappa Gamma Leading Women Educators, the Kiwanis Club of Kokomo, Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, and Psi Iota Xi. Corporate contributors were All-Pro Plumbing, Cartridge World, City of Firsts Community Federal Credit Union, Community Howard, First Farmers Bank & Trust, Heritage Custom Painting, Indiana Heartland Federal Credit Union, Larison Media, Rayls & Shepherd Insurance, Stellantis Kokomo Casting Plant and the Taylor Schools Transportation Department.
The generosity of so many people, businesses and organizations in our community helps our seniors know that someone cares about them.
If you are interested in joining our Adopt-a-Grandparent program as an individual or with your students or organization, either monthly or for a specific event or season, please contact Samaritan Caregivers at info@samaritancaregivers.org.
Thank you for brightening the lives of so many seniors!
Lisa Ellison
Coordinator of Adopt-a-Grandparent Program
Samaritan Caregivers
