Community gives support to Poppy Drive
The American Legion Auxiliary Kokomo Unit #6 would like to thank everyone who donated to the annual Poppy Drive during the month of May. The poppy honors hospitalized and disabled veterans who hand craft many of the red, crepe paper flowers. Making poppies provides a financial and therapeutic benefit to the veterans, as well as a benefit to thousands of other veterans and their families through the donations collected.
American Legion Auxiliary members have dedicated themselves for over a century to meeting the needs of our nation’s veterans, military and their families both here and abroad. One hundred percent of the money donated is spent on care packages for our troops, hospitalized veterans at the Marion VA, residents at the Indiana Veterans Home in Lafayette, homeless veterans and scholarships for veterans. The auxiliary also helps veterans and their families who are in need.
Kokomo Unit #6 wants the residents of Kokomo and the surrounding communities to know how much we appreciate your generous donations. Thanks to you, we had a very successful Poppy Drive this year, and we will be able to continue to meet the needs of our veterans.
We want to thank the businesses who gave us permission to collect for donations at their place of business. They are: Crume Evans Insurance, Financial Builders Federal Credit Union, Frittatas Restaurant, Handy Hardware, Haynes Community Federal Credit Union, Haynes International Inc, Hawg Heaven, Mane Attraction, Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, UAW Local 685 and Walmart.
Thank you, Mayor Moore, for signing the Proclamation declaring the month of May 2021 as “Poppy Days.” The residents of Kokomo are caring people and have shown it again by honoring our veterans through their generous donations.
Barbara Parkhurst, Poppy chairperson, American Legion Auxiliary, Kokomo Unit #6
