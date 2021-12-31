Community helps restore hope through mission
The Kokomo Rescue Mission staff sends a heartfelt thank you to the compassionate and generous individuals, businesses, organizations and churches that make up this community.
We are all aware that these have been difficult and challenging times for many, leaving the under-resourced feeling isolated, hopeless and alone. Because of your amazing support throughout the year and this Christmas season, KRM had the opportunity to bring joy and restore hope to our many struggling neighbors through the distribution of our Red Ribbon Christmas boxes.
These boxes are filled with Christmas gifts, paper products and a gift card to be used toward purchasing food for their Christmas dinner. Each one of the Red Ribbon boxes, prepared for over 1,600 individuals from 626 households, are lovingly covered with prayer as they are filled with over 17,000 specially selected items chosen for each one of them.
This year, many of the Red Ribbon Christmas boxes were received with smiles along with tears of joy knowing the were not forgotten this Christmas while also relieving the burden of how they would be able to provide Christmas for their family. Here are just a few of the comments from those receiving Red Ribbon Christmas boxes:
- “I look forward each year for a Red Ribbon Christmas box, because its all I get for Christmas. Thank you so much.”
- “We are grateful for the help. My child had nothing till you helped, thank you.”
- “For an individual without family and friends to visit, the Red Ribbon Christmas was very comforting to know that I was not alone at Christmas. This outreach is very important to me.”
Because of you, hope was restored, joy was shared and love was shown to many as Christmas was brought into their homes.
The Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Red Ribbon Christmas program is funded through WE CARE. Thank you to all the WE CARE donors and volunteers, we are so appreciative and grateful for your support. We also want to thank the amazing KRM Christmas volunteers who work all year in preparation for this season as well as those volunteers who joined in the last few weeks to make it all happen.
Serving others is one of the most rewarding and humbling things we can do. Thank you again, to all who were involved in showing these individuals they were not alone or forgotten this Christmas, that God does love and care for each one of them.
God bless everyone,
Van C. Taylor, executive director
Kokomo Rescue Mission
