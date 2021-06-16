Community partners helped during the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched our community in many ways. Through the difficult times, amazing partnerships were formed and various organizations came together to take care of our community. The Howard County Health Department (HCHD) would like to recognize the organizations involved in COVID-19 testing effort.
As testing became more available, the HCHD was responsible for finding and advertising locations. The city of Kokomo graciously donated not one but two facilities to host the majority of the testing operations: Optum was allowed to use the Kokomo Senior Center twice and the Howard County Community Testing Center continues to operate at 620 N. Bell St.
Every city employee involved in the testing initiative has been very helpful and Mayor Moore ensured we had everything needed for successful operations.
The HCHD wished to offer testing in various locations around the county. Community Howard Regional Health offered their CareMobile unit, donating gas, water, and a driver to move the unit weekly. Without Community Howard Regional Health, COVID-19 testing could not have occurred in Russiaville and Greentown monthly.
The Kokomo-Howard Public Library (south Kokomo and Russiaville campuses), Ivy Tech, UAW 685 and Community Family Health Center in Greentown donated parking lot space, allowing the CareMobile unit to park at their facilities once a month. Each organization advertised the availability of testing, ensuring our community knew where to access testing. Business partners with marquee signs provided free advertisement as well, sharing information regarding testing on their signs. I won’t list them individually in fear of leaving one out, but their part in the testing response was greatly appreciated.
The dedication of the staff at the Howard County Community Testing Center deserves recognition as well. These individuals put themselves in direct contact with COVID-19 every day, sometimes testing over 300 clients a day. They endured many challenges since the Center opened in October but they faced the challenges with perseverance.
Thank you to all of these partners for your dedication to COVID-19 testing effort.
Howard County’s Community COVID-19 testing center continues to operate at 620 N. Bell St. Please visit scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov or call 456-7330 to confirm available hours or to make an appointment.
Kristina Sommers, REHS, Howard County Health Department
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.