Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 52F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.