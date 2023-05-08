Contributions help friends in need
The board of the Friends of Howard Haven gives a hearty shoutout to Jon and Julie Newlin of Waddell Grocery and to Bill Martin of Martin Brothers for their extreme generosity and continuing support of Howard Haven residents.
Their contributions have enabled Jennifer Brower and her staff to provide a true home for the residents with food for many occasions and for appliances and sleeping needs. All of this comes without our solicitation — "just friends indeed for friends in need." Many thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Newlin and Mr. Martin! We truly honor their generosity!
Susan Luttrell
Friends of Howard Haven
