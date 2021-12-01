Council urged to consider animal control ordinance
Those of us who live in Kokomo/Howard County are proud of our community and of the forward thinking of our governmental leaders to help keep us to be viewed as a premier community in which to live and work.
With the building of the new Kokomo Humane Society, we now have an animal shelter that is modern, clean and inviting, and whose staff is working so hard to care for unwanted and abandoned domestic animals, as well as provide for the overall welfare of these animals.
But along with realizing the need of a modern animal shelter, we also realize the need to modernize and improve our animal control ordinance to give more clarity to the many phases of animal control; to provide greater protections to animals in our community; to provide our animal control officers with the tools needed to make sure all animals are given proper care.
In particular, we feel the need for changes in the current ordinance to cover:
- Tethering of animals
- Temperature limitations for domestic animals left outside
- Improved definitions of dangerous and aggressive dogs
- Banning of the sale of dogs and cats from pet stores unless the dogs or cats are from vetted rescue groups
- Improved definitions of and protections for Community Cat programs
- Improved definition of animal abuse
After the Krystal Scott animal abuse situation made the news, Kokomo got what I feel is an undeserved black eye for not intervening sooner. Most of those outside the situation did not realize that our animal control officers did all they could within the confines of the current ordinance.
I encourage the City Council to give serious consideration to the proposed ordinance so that we will never again have to be looked upon in such a manner as after the Krystal Scott arrest. I encourage all animal-loving voters in Howard County to contact their elected local officials to work quickly to get a new, stronger ordinance in place.
Barbara Alexander
Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.