County would benefit from candidate's leadership
Jeff Lipinski will be perfect in the position of Howard County commissioner. Jeff has worked at the Kinsey Youth Center for over 30 years and in addition has served as the director. As auditor, I worked very closely with Jeff. He has proven, over and over again, his ability to lead in a professional, fair, honest and trustworthy manner.
He knows how to listen, which is a critical skill needed by a Howard County commissioner. He works very well with employees and department heads, and all those who come to him for guidance.
He understands local government from both sides — that of the taxpayer and that of a local government financial trailblazer.
I lend my total support to Jeff. He would be a great commissioner because he has a servant’s heart! He truly loves Howard County! I ask you to vote for him. I know Howard County residents will benefit greatly from his experienced leadership and his passion to serve.
Martha Lake
County Council
