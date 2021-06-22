Couple thankful for community support
On May 27, my wife and I lost our home when it burned down completely in a fire during the early morning hours. Though we lost everything and escaped with only the clothes on our back and our pets, we have much to be thankful for and have many people to thank.
First, we need to thank the young men who happened to be driving by at 1:30 a.m. and saw that our home was already heavily engulfed in fire. These young men banged and kicked on doors and windows and alerted us to the danger. We were both asleep and might easily have perished had it not been for these fine young men.
I would also like to thank my grown daughters, who jumped into action to help us in our time of great need. I’m proud of both and thankful for their love. In the days and weeks since the fire, we have been overwhelmed by the support from friends, neighbors and, of course, family who have given much financial and moral support.
To our friends at the Howard County Sheriffs Department and Kokomo Police Department, we can’t thank you enough. Donations, fundraisers and offers of help from those we worked with for many years have been greatly appreciated.
To Tom Dinardo, my mentor for years, I thank you for your friendship and spending time with us in our time of need. To Mayor Tyler Moore, thank you for taking time to spend time and support us during a fundraising dinner. We want to thank the members of FOP Lodge 78 for their support as well.
And finally thanks to Dave and Melissa Trine for all they did for the fundraiser. There are so many to thank it would be impossible to do so individually. Yes, we lost much in the fire but we have our lives and the blessings of an entire community.
Dave and Sherrie Galloway, Kokomo
