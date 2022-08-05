Court chipping away at protections
America is closer to a theocracy then it was a couple of months ago. The Supreme Court of the United States in Carson v. Makin said it was OK for taxpayers to be forced (in this specific case in Maine) to have to pay taxes to a religious school along as there is funding to other private schools.
The problem with this is that the Constitution of the United States prohibits an “establishment of religion,” which deals with not only funding a specific state religion/ church but religion in general.
Under the logic of this court decision, a LGBT taxpayer would be forced to pay taxes to a religious school that states that he/she should be punished by a supposed god for being LGBT. Or a Muslim or Christian taxpayer forced to pay taxes to support a religious school that state Muslims or Christians should be punished in an afterlife. This very idea is absurd.
The Supreme Court has been chipping away at protections against violations of the establishment clause. How long before the Supreme Court rules that it is OK to force or pressure public school students to pray or recite a religious text, as once happened? How long before it rules that the government can create blasphemy laws and lock people up for their opinions and views of religion? How long before a political candidate or even notary public will have to declare a belief in a god, as once happened?
You don’t think that can happen, well as we know, the Supreme Court can make dramatic changes within moments to our constitutional law and rights. It has happened before and it can happen again. I do not want our own version of the theocracy of Saudi Arabia or Iran in the United States and I hope you do not either.
Jerome McCollom, Kokomo
