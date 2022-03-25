Crimes against humanity are horrifying
Our hearts are heavy with sadness as we witness the horrific attack by Russia on the peaceful country of Ukraine. Although we are lawyers, doctors, businesspeople and educators, above all, we are teachers of the Holocaust. This attack has hit all of us close to home, as we are reminded of our mission to educate, remember and prevent history from repeating itself. The Holocaust took place across Europe, with much of the atrocities centering in Ukraine, decimating its Jewish population. Eva Kor, our founder, was born and lived in Romania, which is on Ukraine’s border.
The Allies’ intelligence reports are chilling. They indicate that Russian President Putin has already directed and plans to continue directing his forces to commit atrocities against the innocent civilian population in Ukraine. It is horrifying to us that the crimes against humanity first prosecuted in the Nuremberg Trials, after World War II and the Holocaust, could be perpetrated upon the Ukrainian people now. It is our greatest fear and sadness to think of crimes against humanity happening to any nationality, ethnic group, or religion, anywhere in the world.
We are one small museum and education center in Indiana, but we are all connected. We are all sisters and brothers of humanity in this world. We stand with the people of Ukraine, for freedom, democracy, and the flourishing of the human spirit. We thank those brave protesters in Russia who have demonstrated against war today. We raise our hearts, spirits, and voices, for peace, kindness, and in support of any suffering injustice anywhere in the world.
Miles Abernethy, director
LJ Abrams, director
Charles Cunov, director
Trey Etcheson, director
Troy Fears, CANDLES executive director
Richard Feldman, director
Christopher Fisher, director
Brielle Hill, director
Alex Kor, director
Christopher Newton, director
Kevin Ostoyich, director
Danny Spungen, director
Michael Skolnick, director
Katie Prange, director
Keith Steenlage, director
Jennifer Thuma, director
Megan Wallace, director
