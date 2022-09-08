Pregnancy centers made to look bad
This letter is in response to a recent Kokomo Tribune article titled, “Yelp to add more flags to anti-abortion pregnancy centers.”
It’s interesting to me the labels and wording that was used in this article. It did everything it could to make crisis pregnancy centers, especially those “religiously affiliated“ look bad.
The claim was they wanted to help women find pregnancy centers that will get them their abortion and steer them away from any who might council against it. For decades, all we ever heard was how pro-life people were just pro-birth and cared nothing about the woman afterward.
Most pregnancy centers that I know of do everything they can to help women not only through their pregnancies but after.
Since Roe v. Wade has been overturned, it seems to me that the left does not care about helping the women who will now be carrying those babies to birth. They only care about killing the baby. This article completely ignores the first and most important question. At conception, what is conceived? We can’t know what to do with something until we know what it is. When did you become you?
if your mother would’ve had a miscarriage or an abortion after your conception, would you still be here, or would you be dead.
Joe Shoemaker, Kokomo
