Cyber security a serious threat to society
Everyone should be educated on the topic of cyber security. It plays an important role in all of our lives by protecting us from things such as identity theft and fraud. Most people don't understand how their info can be stolen, or sold. All it takes is to click one phishing link to get a virus on your computer or for someone to have all of your personal information.
According to aarp.org, the amount of people who have been affected by identity theft rose above 42 million in 2021. Identity thefts have stolen over $107 million in the past six years.
Therefore, it is important to teach people about cyber security and the role it plays in our society.
Andrew Connolly, 15, Kokomo
