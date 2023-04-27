Davis a man of strength, integrity
Regarding Greg Davis’s re-election as city councilman, I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Greg while serving for two years as the president of Preserve Marriage Ministries, of which he is the executive director.
Greg and I also served together in a ministry called Bonded By Blue, which is for police marriages. After having spent countless hours in his presence, I can confidently say Greg Davis is a man of strength and integrity.
He shows up and gives 110% to all endeavors and he is a man of his word. He is a faithful husband to his wife Kathy and truly practices what he preaches. Greg shows humility and leads with compassion while holding fast to his ideals.
He doesn’t take life too seriously and is an enjoyable person to serve under. I would highly recommend he be re-elected to serve as city councilman.
Liz Beachy, previous Preserve Marriage Ministries Board of Directors president
