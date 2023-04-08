Davis has a heart for the community
Over the past 18 months, I have had the privilege of getting to know and work with current 5th district councilman, Greg Davis. Prior to his service on the Kokomo City Council, Greg spent several years protecting and serving the citizens of Kokomo as an officer with the Kokomo Police Department. Greg is a man of integrity who loves God, his wife Kathy, and his family. Greg also has a heart for our Kokomo community and the citizens he represents., I am endorsing Greg Davis, as he seeks to continue serving as your 5th district city councilman. I urge you to support and vote for Greg Davis on May 2nd.
President Ray Collins
Kokomo City Council District 3
