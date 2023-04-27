Davis has a heart to help wherever he can
When asked to write a letter to endorse Greg Davis as he runs for re-election as the 5th District City Councilman for Kokomo, I heartily agreed to after doing some research.
Having spent most of my life living in the country, I was not exactly sure what a “City Councilman” did. The job description I read involves safety of people, and being able to talk with city officials about needs/ concerns that are present. Greg certainly has a long history of working to make Kokomo a safe place for people, and his connections throughout this community continue to amaze me. But when I read the words that talked about “personal motivation” and a “call to serve and help others,” that was when I was convinced that Greg Davis is the perfect person for this job.
I have worked in Kokomo since 2015 and moved to Kokomo a few months before I opened my own private practice in 2021. My business has flourished, and I am proud to be a businesswoman in this city. Being a member of the business community, I am watchful at what happens politically.
As a licensed marriage and family therapist, I am constantly working with the town’s citizens ─ addressing the needs of individuals and families as they seek balance and help with mental health and family crises. As I have established myself in this community, Greg has come alongside and we have worked effortlessly together to try to connect people with the resources they need to have health and wellness. Through these years, I have grown to trust Greg’s insight. I trust Greg’s motivation. He cares about people. He has given his life to serve others in Kokomo.
Service is what he does, with a heart to help wherever he can. When I think of all he does in this community, I can think of no better qualifications for one seeking to be on the City Council.
It is my honor to endorse Greg Davis as he runs for re-election as the 5th District Councilman.
Annetta R. McKaig, LMFT
RESTORE Family Counseling LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.