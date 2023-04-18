Davis has the heart to serve
I first met Greg when he joined the Kokomo Police Department. As an up-and-coming officer Greg interviewed to be a detective in the Criminal Investigation’s Division and was selected because of his heart to serve the people of the city of Kokomo.
As his supervisor I monitored all of his investigative case reports. Greg has a unique gift to capture details with accuracy and apply the details to a case report in order to make accurate decisions. His primary responsibility was to investigate Crimes against persons, which included serving the most vulnerable, the family, which included; sexual abuse cases against women and children, and neglect and physical battery against women and children.
That is why he has developed a heart for the family. Greg has seen first-hand the breakdown of the family and how it has affected our community. It is heart wrenching when you see families destroyed because of lack of knowledge in the family unit, and how to apply basic principles to strengthen the family.
That is the primary reason he serves in “Preserve Marriage Ministries”, as the executive director. Greg cares about families and he cares about the great City of Kokomo! He cares about the economic development of Kokomo, public safety and the family.
I have had the distinct honor of serving alongside Greg in law enforcement and in ministry, with the Peacemakers gospel group, and to serve with him in Preserve Marriage Ministries.
We spent a complete weekend with couples that were planning to get married and help them have a foundation for what marriage consists of and the responsibilities that men and women have to have a happy, productive family!
I would ask you to join me and Barb in supporting Greg Davis for City Council, 5th District.
Major Phil Templin, Retired Kokomo Police
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.