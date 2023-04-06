Davis has tools for City Council
I am happy to endorse Greg Davis for the Fifth District Council position. I have known Greg for over 10 years and have had a professional relationship with him for over eight years. Greg is a leader. Through his position as the executive director of Preserve Marriage Ministries, I have observed him coordinate volunteers, manage a budget and organize events.
Greg is a team player as well. He has the ability to work with those around him and always finds a way to get the job done. There is never a situation too difficult for Greg to handle nor a job too challenging for him to conquer.
Greg is a man of strong conviction. He is active in his church and available to those who need him. Whether he is praying with someone or volunteering at church, Greg always has the time for people.
For years he has served our community as a Kokomo police officer and will continue to do an outstanding job on the City Council. I am happy to call Greg my friend and I give my endorsement to him. Kokomo needs Greg!
Eric Grzegorski, Kokomo
