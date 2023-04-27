Davis helps strengthen families
We were pleased to hear Greg Davis had been selected to serve the people of Kokomo as our City Council representative for the 5th District. Over the years now that Greg as served the 5th District, he has sought to strengthen families and improve the lives of residents within our community.
Greg is a dedicated and capable leader, starting with Greg and Kathy’s deep-rooted faith in Jesus Christ, they have exemplified servants’ lives. Greg, having retired from the Kokomo Police Department and helping save marriages, offers a unique perspective and great addition to the Council. Our family whole heartily endorses Greg Davis for four more years to the Kokomo Common Council as our 5th district representative.
Brett Sanders
Russiaville
