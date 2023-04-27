Davis is a man of virtue, intelligence
We’re lucky to have Greg Davis sitting on the Kokomo City Council. Since his appointment to represent District 5 a few years ago, he has worked closely with Mayor Moore and his council colleagues to rebuild Kokomo’s broken public safety agencies by funding positions for new police officers and fire fighters, upgrading vehicles and equipment and making more training opportunities available for active duty first responders.
Greg helped nurture the development of an industrial park to support the manufacture of next gen electric cars that will bring more than 1,000 new and well-paying jobs to Howard County. And Greg has had the foresight to recognize that improvements in local amenities as well as an increase in quality housing must be prioritized so that people who work in Kokomo will also want and be able to live here.
Greg Davis and I started our 40-plus years long relationship as young and idealistic policemen. Over the many years, serving the community as a beat cop, detective and administrator, Greg grew from an empathetic and compassionate public servant into a diplomatic and visionary police commander. A graduate of the prestigious Southern Police Institute, Greg Davis nurtured relationships between the community and their police department which continue contributing to public safety even a decade after he retired.
Greg Davis has long understood that the strength of our families are the foundation of our community. Since his retirement from the police department, Greg has worked with his church to provide faith-based counseling and other necessary services to troubled marriages, pregnant women and victims of divorce. Greg Davis is a man of immense faith, but not the least bit boring about it. When he says “God bless you,” you can believe he means it.
I hope you will join my family in supporting a man of virtue, intelligence and integrity in this season’s election and keep Greg Davis on the Kokomo City Council.
Thomas Kelley, lieutenant (ret.)
Kokomo Police Department
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.