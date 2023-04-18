Davis is caring and compassionate

I first met Greg Davis in 1988 when I became a Kokomo Police Officer. I continued to work with and for Greg until his retirement in 2011. I tell you with complete confidence and personal experience that Greg is a caring and compassionate public servant. We were not only co-workers, but we (as well as our wives) continue to be personal friends. His heart has always been and continues to be that of a servants heart.

I encourage you to vote to keep Greg as your city councilman in Kokomo District 5.

Shawn Haus, Kokomo Police Department, retired

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video