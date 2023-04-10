Davis is committed to community
I write this letter of endorsement for Greg Davis not as a Howard County voter because I am not.
I write this letter whole heartedly endorsing Greg Davis for Kokomo City Council District 5 because I have personally known Greg for well over 30 years. I know Greg to be a strong Christian, a great husband, father, and grandfather. He is a proven leader and committed to his community. He retired from the Kokomo Police Department in 2011 after more than 32 years of honorable service.
Greg became the Executive Director of Preserve Marriage Ministries on Jan.1st ,2015 and continues to serve in that capacity. Preserve Marriage Ministries continues to thrive under Greg's leadership.
Greg currently serves on the Kokomo City Council having been appointed in August,2021. He was elected by his fellow council members to serve as Vice-President of the council for 2022 and 2023. Being elected to serve as Vice-President after less than 5 months on the council is a strong indication of how Greg's fellow council members feel about his leadership skills.
I can not vote for Greg Davis for Kokomo City Council, however what I can do is attest to his integrity, honesty, professionalism, loyalty, and commitment. I am proud to call Greg Davis my friend and encourage those of you that can vote for Greg to do so. He has never let me down and I know he will not let you down as well. Thank you for your consideration.
Tony Frawley, Tipton
