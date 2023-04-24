Davis is reliable and dedicated
I consider it an honor and privilege that I was asked to endorse a close friend of mine for the upcoming election for city council of Kokomo. Greg Davis and I have been close friends for many years not only personally but professionally.
Greg is a reliable and dedicated individual, and I feel he is the right choice for District 5 City Council. I have had a working relationship with Greg on the City Council for two years. He has served as the vice president of the City Council during this time.
I have no doubt that he will continue to serve the citizens of Kokomo and do his utmost to ensure that anyone who has a need or question, he will do all that is in his power to have answers for those that require assistance.
Roger Stewart, 4th District Councilman, city of Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.