Davis is wonderfully qualified, committed
As a Republican member of the House of Representatives, I have served the 38th District since 2010. Throughout those years I have met some wonderfully qualified and committed people who have chosen to serve in local government.
Greg Davis who serves as your incumbent 5th District Councilman is one of those people. He is the most qualified Republican candidate running in this May 2, 5th District race.
During his 32-year law enforcement career with the Kokomo Police Department and in his current position as a licensed minister and Executive Director of Preserve Marriage Ministries, he has seen first-hand the needs in the Kokomo community and has shown that he is committed to serving and leading with wisdom and integrity. During his tenure on the City Council, he was chosen by his fellow Council members to serve as Vice President of the Council where he continues to serve today. Greg is a proven and trusted leader who will continue to make informed decisions in the best interest of the community and will keep Kokomo moving in the right direction.
I fully endorse his reelection and encourage you to vote for Greg Davis on May 2nd to continue to represent the 5th District City Council.
Heath VanNatter, Indiana State Representative, District 38, Kokomo resident
