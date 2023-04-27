Davis would keep Kokomo moving forward
Please re-elect City Councilman Greg Davis 5th district. Greg is a lifelong resident of Kokomo and sincerely cares about our citizens and the future of our community.
He is a man of honor, dignity and faith and complements Mayor Tyler Moore’s team perfectly. I have personally known Greg for over 45 years and have witnessed him risk his life for the safety of our community. He understands first-hand the crime troubles that face our community and has schooled himself with dedicated purpose to grasp the economic needs of a vibrant Kokomo.
Without reservation, I would entrust Greg with the most solemn of concerns, personal or professional. I respectfully urge you entrust Greg with your vote and help him help us keep Kokomo moving forward.
Michael Holsapple, retired police officer and college professor
