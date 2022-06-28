Decision is something to celebrate
Some are saying there is much rejoicing in Heaven. I agree with that and the decision made by the SCOTUS. Even Ruth Bader Ginsburg predicted this day, saying it was a poorly decided decision, but the result of Roe v. Wade has been 65 million or more dead babies. Sadly, death will continue albeit on a smaller scale.
This decision will rank along with Dredd Scott and Brown v. The Board of Education. Pro-abortion advocates thought stare decisis would save them, even relying on that heavily when Dodd was argued before the SCOTUS. It didn’t because enough justices reasoned Roe v. Wade was never a constitutional right and the use of liberty and privacy to make Roe v. Wade out of thin air must end.
Our nation was founded as a limited federal republic and especially in the last 50 years we have seen that concept not just eroded but bulldozed by a left that wants cradle-to-grave government control.
The outrage by the pro-abortion crowd proves pro-choice was never true. And the terroristic attacks on crisis pregnancy centers is concrete evidence. Eleven states have used their legislative power and said they will support abortion, while as many as 26 states will protect the life of the unborn. For me, that is something to celebrate. More concrete evidence needed? Now employees will get paid abortion holidays. If choice was the desire, these companies would support adoptions and birth? But the left only celebrates death.
Mike Moran
Kokomo
