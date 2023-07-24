Declare your freedom from tobacco
This month we celebrate freedom in our nation. This is a great time to also declare your freedom from tobacco, including e-cigarette use. Addiction to tobacco products keeps thousands of Hoosiers from living a healthier life. The decision to quit using tobacco products may be an obvious one for many, but it can be a difficult journey to take, and often takes multiple attempts.
That is why it is important for those who are ready to quit to focus on their own reason for quitting. Do you want to help protect your family from secondhand smoke? Do you want to improve your health? Are your concerned about all the money you could be saving instead of buying tobacco products? There are countless reasons that people choose to help them overcome their tobacco addiction. What will your reason be for quitting?
Did you know that Indiana has the eighth-highest smoking rate in the U.S., much higher than the national average of 14.4%? Indiana has the highest share of manufacturing employment of all U.S. states, so it is not surprising the industry is most affected by the costs of smoking. In 2022, manufacturing businesses paid nearly $645 million in smoking “taxes.” Let’s change these statics. It’s never too late!
Along with the support of loved ones and your health care provider, there is free help available through the Indiana Tobacco Quitline. Call 1-800-Quit-Now or visit QuitNowIndiana.com when you’re ready to take the first step towards a tobacco-free life.
To read the full report and see the list of data sources, visit RMFF.org/smoking. Follow your local resource www.facebook.com/HowardCountyTobaccoVapeFree
Jennifer Ogle, Howard County Tobacco Free Program Director
