Democrats are tearing down America
Democrat leaders have lost their minds in a desperate attempt to retain power. They cannot defend President Biden’s record so they revert to name calling. Their united mantra is extreme MAGA Republicans will end our Democracy if they take power in the House and Senate. From President Biden, V.P. Harris, former President Obama to Hillary Clinton they all claim that a vote for the Republicans will lead to the end of our American Democracy.
It is clear the Democrats can’t run on President Biden’s woeful record. It is Joe Biden and the Democrats who are responsible for record inflation and soaring gas prices. They chose to declare war against American energy companies. Biden and the Democrats said they were going to put all fossil fuel energy companies out of business, period! A short two years ago, America was energy independent and gas prices were $2.38 per gallon. It was the Democrats who went on a reckless spending spree printing trillions of dollars out of thin air that drove up inflation to over 8%. It was the Democrats who opened up our southern border where 5 million people have crossed into our country illegally. It was President Biden, Secretary of State Blenkin, Secretary of Defense Austin and Joint Chief of Staff Milley who gave us the disgraceful withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. When it comes to America’s escalating violent crime epidemic, it is Democrats who are for no cash bail for violent offenders. It is the Democrats who want to empty American jails, going so far as freeing murders and cop killers.
Biden and the Democrats can’t run on their record so they revert to name calling and fearmongering and I personally find them disgusting.
Michael Hart, Kokomo
