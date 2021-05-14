Dems have a dirty little secret
The dirty little secret is out: millions of illegals received checks from the latest COVID-19 stimulus package.
The Democrats slipped into this bill that anyone with a Social Security number would receive these checks. That includes anyone who has stolen Social Security numbers can receive these checks. That also includes people that came here legally but have overstayed their work visas and are now working here illegally.
Billions of taxpayers' money was given to these people by the Democrats. Immigrants sent $4.15 billion back to Mexico primarily because of these stimulus checks. That is a record amount of remittance money from immigrants sent back home to Mexico.
The Democrats own this bill; there was no Republican who voted for this blotted bill. The Democrats sold this COVID-19 $1.9 trillion package that it was going to help hurting Americans. They claimed this stimulus money would help our economy recover from the pandemic.
First off, only 9% of the money actually went to COVID. There was so much Dem pork piled into this bill. Blue states and cities got bailed out for their years and years of reckless and irresponsible spending. Under-funded union pension funds were propped up. Schools received billions even though there was still billions left over from the previous COVID stimulus bills.
Can anyone tell me why the American taxpayers are on the hook to pay billions to people who came here illegally?
Michael Hart,
Kokomo

