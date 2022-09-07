Divisive hate from a delusional man
In January of 2021 at his presidential inaugural address, Joe Biden professed that he was going to heal the soul of the nation and unite the country.
Last Thursday night, in a hateful, divisive speech, Joe Biden called half the country an “extremist threat to our democracy.” Biden made it clear anyone who voted for “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the foundation of our Republic.”
This speech was promoted by the White House as, “the continued battle for the soul of the nation.” At the podium, I saw a divisive, hate-filled man pouring gasoline on the political divide in our nation.
There was no olive branch, just divisive political rhetoric clearly given to fire up the Liberal base before the midterms. The delusional man at the podium sold his soul to the radicals in his own party. President Biden and the Democrats lie with no shame.
The Biden Administration has been a devastating disaster for our nation. Biden called his withdraw from Afghanistan an “extraordinary success.” He lied! Biden and DHS secretary Mayorkas claim our southern border is secure and closed. They lie! Biden and the Democrats just passed the so called inflation reduction act. They all lied and this act will definitely not decrease inflation.
This was a $700 billion-plus tax-and-spend bill. This bill will grow our federal government with 87,000 new IRS agents. This was a very dangerous speech given by an angry man. I have never heard a more divisive speech by any president in my life.
Michael Hart, Kokomo
