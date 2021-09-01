Do letters cause others to think?
I can attest that miracles still occur. In an Aug. 16 letter to the editor, I found one sentence with which I agree. In the last paragraph, I read, “We are divided into groups and pitted against each other by people who need us divided and against each other for political power.”
Fortunately, I was able to read through the preceding paragraphs which dealt with his opinion, popular with GOP talking heads and their adherents, about the long history of slavery in this nation. It cast aspersions on a class taught in a few college courses and attempted to drag this down to the K-12 schools. In the spirit of positivity, I will only address the sentence quoted above.
He is correct that there are forces in the U.S. that need to be called out and dramatically reformed for the good of the country. The ruling political class of both parties have followed the lead of former Speaker Newt Gingrich in being open about scorched earth politics practiced with cultural issues as the point of the spear. They have managed to massage the law to allow them to use “dark money” so that folks won’t be able to find out just who is funding this practice.
Anyone who has had American history has heard about gutter politics forever. From politicians engaging in duels in post-revolution times to the beating senseless of a senator during Civil War times, our politicians have engaged in some dark plots. Then there are the corrupt regimes from Tammany Hall in NYC to Mayor Daley of Chicago and a myriad others in cities across this land.
The problem — as I see it — is that our politicians from the top down are far removed from the reality of the everyday lives of us common citizens. It doesn’t matter which label they wear, for the vast majority it is all about getting reelected. Thus cultural issues reign.
How amazing would it be if people were actually able to keep from stereotyping others based on a position they hold on a particular issue or a set of issues?
Which causes me to wonder, am I guilty of that same thing due to the writer's repetition of right wing tropes in this letter, and many in the past? I guess I will be pondering that for a while. Meanwhile, I hope that this letter causes some others to think as well.
Randy Martin, Kokomo
