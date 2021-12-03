Do our politicians care about animals?
I imagine Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young would hate if their dogs or cats were treated the way animals on factory farms are. The reality is there isn’t much difference between the furry companions we love and the livestock we slaughter. That’s why our legislators should support increased federal funding for cultivated-meat research.
For those who don’t know, cultivated meat is grown from cells, without killing. Upside Foods recently opened a facility near San Francisco capable of producing 50,000 pounds of this protein every year, with room to expand to 400,000 pounds. The company is waiting for the federal government to approve the sale of its product.
While the private sector has made remarkable advances, more public funding is needed for research. This will help address ongoing challenges, such as reaching price parity with slaughtered meat and developing whole-cut offerings, such as steaks or filets. Politicians who care about animals, similar to their pets, should support this effort.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, Connecticut
