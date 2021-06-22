Do proper research on face masks
If you are still wearing a mask for COVID-19 protection, you might want to think again. I have seen many wearing a mask while outdoors walking somewhere or in their own car alone while driving somewhere. These may be the worst cases of ridiculous and even potentially harmful mask use, but there is more.
There was a report in the Epoch Times on June 19 that parents in Gainesville, Florida, were concerned about their children wearing face masks all day at school. One parent, the mother of three sons, reported her sons broke out in rashes from prolonged mask-wearing.
She and other parents decided to find out what was going on. They gathered six masks (three surgical, two cotton and a poly) that had been worn by students and sent the masks to the University of Florida’s Mass Spectrometry Research and Education Center for analysis. The results were astonishing and scary.
Eleven dangerous pathogens (disease causing) that included bacteria that cause diphtheria, pneumonia and meningitis were found. Various other parasites and fungi were included. One mask was found to contain a virus that can cause a fatal systemic disease in cattle and deer. Other less harmful pathogens that can cause ulcers, acne and strep throat were also detected.
We have all of this, along with knowing the naked C-19 virus particle is so small that it will pass through masks. Still the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that kids should continue to wear masks and socially distance until they are vaccinated.
Do your own research. There are many and serious questions with more seemingly emerging every week about both masks and the vaccines.
Kent H. Blacklidge, MS PhD, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.