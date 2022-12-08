Do you know about the Silk Road?
The Silk Road began before the birth of Christ, and was used from 138 B.C. to 1453 A.D. over some 2,000 years. It was the longest ancient trade overland route established by the Chinese Han Dynasty.
Its name “Silk Road” came from the most sought-after goods of “silk” from China. The Silk Road route was a 5,000-mile trip from China through six countries, ending in Istanbul, Turkiye (formerly Turkey). It was not just one travel route but a two-way network of routes linking travelers together from east to west. Round trip on the Silk Road could take up to two years but most travelers didn’t make the round trip, only specific destinations from town to town buying or selling their goods.
The Silk Road offered the exchange of goods, access to local markets and also a cultural exchange with people sharing stories and experience, language, ideas and religious beliefs. Travelers from the west exchanged goods like horses, wool, glassware and textiles. In exchange for goods of silk, jade, silver, gold, paper and gunpowder from China and the east. The list of most valued and costly goods was silk, frankincense and myrrh, jasmine and amber fragrances, spices, carpets, medicines and minerals. These caravan travelers took their share of the money from the goods and money changers, which made these things more expensive.
The first Silk Road travelers were: Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan and Timur (Tamerlane), both Mongol conquerors, and Marco Polo in 1271. The caravan leaders were experienced horsemen and camel drivers who earned their living from trading and transporting goods between settled towns. Silk Road goods were not loaded onto camels and directly carried from China to Turkiye. Instead, goods were sent westward bit by bit. Loading and unloading of camels took place at caravan stops along the way. Different caravans carried different goods over different sections of the route — like a network!
The Silk Road ended when the Turkish Ottoman Empire tried to levy heavy taxes for the Europeans traveling through Turkiye en route to China. Note: The Ottomans had control of the Silk Road since Europeans had to travel overland through Turkiye. Another factor for the end of the Silk Road was that sea transportation became the cheapest way to ship goods. As a result, the Silk Road ended in Istanbul, Turkiye, around 1453 A.D.
Joyce Alpay, Greentown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.