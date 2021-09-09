Do you need a food permit?
You have a great recipe and you want to share it with the world! Before you are carried away with enthusiasm, start your business research with a quick call to the Howard County Health Department (HCHD). Our food safety specialists can help you navigate the Indiana State food code, give you tips for food safety success, and help you begin the process of establishing your very own food business to sell that delightful delicacy.
Depending on your business goals, there are four types of food permits from which you may choose in Howard County:
• Annual: valid the entire year for establishments located in permanent structures
• Mobile: valid for six months for mobile units
• Temporary: valid 1-14 days for a single event, usually fairs and festivals
• Bed and breakfast
Perhaps you are part of an organization that is looking to serve food to the public. The HCHD frequently encounters organizations that assume they do not need a food permit when in reality they do. Businesses such as banks or auto dealers that cook hamburgers or hot dogs for customer appreciation days need to apply for a temporary food permit. This also applies to organizations that pop popcorn at public events to hand out for free.
This involves a one page application, a minimal fee, and one of our knowledgeable food inspectors will provide a food inspection to ensure safe food handling processes are followed.
Religious organizations, such as churches, do not need a food permit for a simple café that serves only pre-packaged or pre-cooked foods. However, religious organizations do need a food permit when they cook food, such as bacon or oatmeal for breakfast. Another organization that would require a food permit is a non-profit organization with IRS 501(c)(3) tax exemption that sells food more than 15 days per year. Does your organization need a food permit?
The Indiana food code is written to protect the public’s health from unintended or accidental unsafe food handling practices yet still allows for diverse possibilities for the selling or providing of food. The HCHD can help you find into which niche your wonderful recipe/business idea fits and give you a legal and successful start to your dream business. To reach the HCHD food division, please call 765-456-2403 and select Option 3 followed by Option 3.
Kristin Sommers
Howard County Health Department
Public Health Emergency Coordinator
Environmental Specialist
