Don’t cheat the 8 feet
In Indiana, secondhand smoke from all tobacco products causes more than 1,300 deaths in Indiana each year. It also costs our state $2.1 billion in medical expenses and premature deaths each year. Here alone in Howard County, 22 deaths have been recorded due to secondhand smoke.
In July 2017, Howard County established an ordinance to help protect residents from secondhand smoke in public places, and established no smoking 8 feet from an entrance.
This smoke-free ordinance also includes e-cigarettes and prohibits smoking any type of tobacco products at outdoor events, festivals and concerts at city parks, which eliminates secondhand smoke.
The establishment of a smoking area away from entrances protects our nonsmoker citizens and gives our nonsmoking tourists the right to breathe clean air.
Having a smoke-free entryway and/or sidewalk is good for business and good for health.
No one should have to walk through a cloud of smoke to enter a business or have secondhand smoke drift inside from open doors or windows.
There is a lot to be said for the long term, positive effects smoke free air has had on our community and businesses.
Along with the support of loved ones and your health care provider, there is free help available through the Indiana Tobacco Quitline. Call 1-800-Quit-Now or visit QuitNowIndiana.com when you’re ready to take the first step towards a tobacco-free life.
To read the full Howard County Ordinance, visit http://www.howardcountyin.gov/ordinances. Follow your local resource www.facebook.com/HowardCountyTobaccoVapeFree
David Hale, Kokomo
