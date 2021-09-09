Don't be deceived by immoral laws
Many who identify as pro-life are getting excited, celebrating and being encouraged by the Heartbeat Bill in Texas. We should stop being deceived by these immoral laws once and for all. There is nothing to celebrate about this latest in a long stream of immoral bills over the last 48 years.
The real news that is not being reported is the bill that was rejected by these same pro-life politicians in Texas would have actually abolished abortion beginning at fertilization and would make human abortion a criminal act like any other murder. Think about that.
These politicians don't want you to know this and continue to throw us a bone to keep us complacent and they have excelled at that for the last 48 years. The fact of the matter is they have no intention of abolishing human abortion and have made it clear they will not support any legislation to abolish human abortion if it is going to criminalize the mother.
They are more concerned about protecting mothers who are intent on murdering their own child than the innocent child. Please don't take my word, just ask them yourself. This includes pro-life politicians as well as the pro-life establishment. They are being exposed and they don't like it. Let them know that we are not going to take it anymore, and that their jobs are at stake if they don't end this atrocity once and for all.
Michael J. Amatuzzo,
Kokomo
