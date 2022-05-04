Don't celebrate just yet
News flash: overturning Roe vs. Wade would simply reverse an unjust ruling. It was unjust 60 years ago; tragic it will have taken so long.
This will not protect or provide equal justice to a single innocent child. They have readily admitted it will not make human abortion illegal, it will only send it back to the states to decide.
Problem is, no state has the authority to decide if innocent babies should live or die. What they do have is the duty and sworn obligation before God and our own Constitution to protect all innocent life from enemies foreign and domestic.
So, before we all celebrate, just know that pro-life politicians and the pro-life establishment will continue to make sure that mothers are protected, not innocent babies!
Michael J. Amatuzzo, Kokomo
