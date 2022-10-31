Dorisse beings experience to position
Please show your support for Paul Dorisse for Monroe Township Trustee. Paul became our trustee almost 4 years ago. We didn't have anyone run for trustee and we started the year with myself and one other board member. Paul stepped up and became our trustee.
Paul has worked well with our township residents and will continue to do so with your support.
Paul is currently helping a young man who is working on his Eagle Scout project. His project is cleaning headstones and the cemetery grounds in an old cemetery in Monroe Township.
Paul brings experience to the position of township trustee.
Please vote for Paul Dorisse for Monroe Township Trustee.
Linda A. Johnston, president,
Monroe Township Advisory Board
